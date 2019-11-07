PenMet picks Federal Way recreation manager as new executive parks director.

Doug Nelson Contributing Writer

Doug Nelson, recreation manager for the City of Federal Way, has been selected as the new executive director of the Peninsula Metropolitan Park District, the park board announced Thursday, Nov. 6

Nelson has been Recreation and Community Center Manager for Federal Way since 2014. He will succeed Glenn Akramoff, a consultant who has been acting director since March.

“We believe Doug is the right person to lead the District during this unprecedented growth period,” said Maryellen “Missy” Hill, president of PenMet Parks board of directors.

Nelson’s will assume the position on December 9th, the board announced.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Nelson holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Pacific Lutheran University with a minor in exercise science. He was also a recreation and fitness coordinator for Metro Parks Tacoma.

During a public meeting with other candidates Oct, 23, Nelson described PenMet Parks as a very passionate community, and one he would want to be a part of.

“Driving through Gig Harbor, I love the Peninsula, I love the people and love to serve,” Nelson said.

He believes the executive director needs a great staff, describing it as the most important asset of any park district.

“This looks like a team I want to join,” Nelson said.

In a statement, Nelson said “For 15 years, PenMet has served the children and families of the greater Gig Harbor Peninsula and surrounding areas, providing the highest quality programs, events, leagues, and services available anywhere. I am so proud of all the district has accomplished and excited for the future ahead.”

Other candidates for the position were Anne Lane, Parks and Recreation Manager for the city of McMinnville, Oregon; Bradley Raney, Director of Parks, Recreation and Public Facilities for the city of Green River, Wyomin; and Alexander Wisniewski, the Parks, Recreation and Community Services Director for the city of Port Townsend.