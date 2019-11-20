Gooey, gloppy and fun: Kids get touchy-feely with sea creatures at Chum Festival

Saiva Sidhu, left, touches a starfish as Nehal Sidhu listens to a volunteer with Harbor WildWatch at the Donkey Creek Chum Festival at the Harbor History Museum on Saturday. Joshua.bessex@gmail.com

The salmon are returning to Donkey Creek at the head of Gig Harbor, which is plenty enough excuse for a party. The Harbor History Museum hosted the “Chum Festival” last weekend, which included walking tours of the creek and other activities. These kids, however, were more interested in the Harbor Wildwatch “touch a sea creature” tank, which held a lot of ooey, gooey water animals, including sea stars, anemones and kelp crab.