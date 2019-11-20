Gateway: News
Public Meetings this week
Gig Harbor
The City of Gig Harbor’s City Council, boards, commissions and committees meet at the City Civil Center, 3510 Grandview Street. For agendas, visit: www.cityofgigharbor.net
Planning Commission — 5 p.m. today, Nov. 21, in the Community Room.
Candidate Review Committee — 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25 in the Executive Room.
Intergovernmental Affairs Committee — 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25 in the Executive Room.
City Council — 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, in Council Chambers.
The Design Review Board meeting scheduled fro Nov. 28 has been canceled.
City offices will be closed for Thanksgiving on Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29
Other Public Meetings
PenMet Parks — 6 p.m. Dec. 3 in Gig Harbor Civic Center. Hearing on a swap of surplus park property with the Peninsula School District.
