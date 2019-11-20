Gateway: News

Public Meetings this week

By Gateway Staff

Gig Harbor’s civic center, 3510 Grandview Street
Gig Harbor’s civic center, 3510 Grandview Street Joshua Bessex jbessex@gateline.com

Gig Harbor

The City of Gig Harbor’s City Council, boards, commissions and committees meet at the City Civil Center, 3510 Grandview Street. For agendas, visit: www.cityofgigharbor.net

Planning Commission — 5 p.m. today, Nov. 21, in the Community Room.

Candidate Review Committee — 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25 in the Executive Room.

Intergovernmental Affairs Committee — 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25 in the Executive Room.

City Council — 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, in Council Chambers.

The Design Review Board meeting scheduled fro Nov. 28 has been canceled.

City offices will be closed for Thanksgiving on Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29

Other Public Meetings

PenMet Parks — 6 p.m. Dec. 3 in Gig Harbor Civic Center. Hearing on a swap of surplus park property with the Peninsula School District.

  Comments  