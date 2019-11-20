Minter Creek re-opened for sport salmon fishing

A father and son watch salmon swimming in Minter Creek in 2011. Gateway file photo

Minter Creek has been re-opened to sport salmon fishing through December 15, according to the Department of Fish and Wildlife. The creek had been closed in early November.

The creek on the Key Peninsula has been re-opened to sport fishing because the Minter Creek Hatchery is expected to meet seasonal goals. The previously instituted conservation measures are no longer needed, WDFW said Nov. 16.

The minimum size fish that can be kept is 12 inches. The daily limit is six. Up to four adult fish may be retained, of which up to two may be coho. Wild coho must be released.