Police blotter: Keyer caught on camera; and the password to the drug safe was ‘420’

Why my car?

Sept. 29 — For the past two summers, a man’s car has been constantly vandalized to the point where he bought a remote security camera and placed it in the vehicle. The man caught a suspect keying his car on camera. Police found and confronted the suspect, who was arrested.

The victim arrived at the Gig Harbor Police Station at 2:30 p.m. to report to police the constant keying of his car. The man told police he has no political or sports stickers on his car, and he has no idea why his vehicle has been targeted. The man had a video of the suspect keying his car, along with the suspect’s license plate.

Police contacted the suspect who denied keying the car. After showing the suspect the video, he continued to deny, even when his wife confirmed it was him on video. The sunglasses the suspect was wearing on video matched the ones he was wearing while talking to police.

The suspect was given an infraction and was told he needed to contact the court so he does not miss the mandatory court date. The suspect was then booked into Kitsap County Jail.

Clever password

Sept. 23 — After being confronted by police, a man and woman admitted to having drugs in their vehicle. The man pulled out a small safe from his backpack and entered the code “420” which opened the safe containing heroin.

Police were dispatched at 9:02 a.m. to the 4600 block of Point Fosdick Drive after a person called to report an unwanted mini van in a parking lot. Inside the van police found a man passed out in the front seat and a woman stroking a cat in the back seat.

Police spoke with the driver who told them his starter broke on his van and he was trying to install a new one. The two admitted to having drugs in the backpack in the car. The drugs were seized for destruction.

The man and woman were told to leave the property, however their vehicle did not work. A tow came to take the vehicle, along with the man and woman, to Tacoma.