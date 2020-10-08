As virus rates rise, Peninsula schools pause callback plans; county warns of reversal

The Peninsula School District will pause its re-opening plan for grades 2 and above until the county COVID-19 numbers improve, the district has informed parents.

Children in kindergarten and first grade, who started school on Sept. 28, will continue to attend school in person, along with special education students and certain other small groups.

In another development, the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department warned last week that schools may have to return to all-remote learning if the coronavirus level remains high for two weeks or more.

“Our goal has always been to return to in-person instruction as soon as it’s safely possible,” the Peninsula district said in an unsigned email to parents.

However, the current metrics for COVID-19 cases in Pierce County is 76 cases per 100,000 over the last 14 days, which puts the county in the “high” level of virus risk.

“Therefore, we will continue in-person educational programs as they stand now,” the email said. “We are in regular contact with the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department and will continue to follow their guidance. District leaders continue to plan for in-person learning for students in grades 2-5 and secondary students, so we are prepared for when case rates return to the “Moderate” or “Low” range.”

K-1 to remain open for now

Online learning will continued for grades 2 though high school, as well as younger children whose parents prefer it.

“We have been asked if the K-1 program will need to close,” district Superintendent Art Jarvis said in another email to parents and staff on Oct. 9.

“Although we will plan for the possibility, the district does not anticipate closing the system to K-1 children unless directed by the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department. We recognize that possibility if metrics soar to ranges previously seen in March and mid-summer.

“Every county is attempting to determine their own metrics. It appears neighboring Kitsap County will consider utilizing a metric to close a classroom if two or more cases are confirmed, and/or to close a school if two or more classrooms are affected. Given the low rates locally, we would anticipate that Pierce County may also look at a similar metric in their decision. Given the nature of transmission rates, we may also see a decline of the next two weeks, which would begin to return us to the “Moderate” to “Low” range.

Warning from county

Meanwhile, in a statement issued Friday, Dr. Anthony Chen, the county director of health, warmed that his department may recommend a return to online learning for all students, except for small groups of special-needs pupils, if coronavirus levels remain in the “high” category.

“Schools should prepare to return to the education modality for high disease activity level: “distance learning with the option for limited in-person learning in small groups, or cohorts, of students for the highest need students,” he said.

“When the county entered the moderate level at the beginning of September, we advised schools they could begin a gradual return to in-person education for elementary students. We also said we would be using the case count trends and other metrics to inform future decisions.

“We notified you last week of a worrisome increase in case numbers and warned of the potential need to return to remote learning if case rates remained elevated. For schools already moving forward with reopening plans, we encouraged a pause in bringing back additional students.

“Now that we have crossed into the high level in the state decision tree, we will watch to see if the rate is going to stay in that range for a sustained period. Our analysis shows it likely will.

To avoid confusing back-and-forth decisions, Chen said, the department will begin a two-week observation period Oct. 9.

“If we stay in the high level for the next two weeks, you should follow the decision tree and return to remote learning Oct. 26,” he wrote.

The decision tree allows an exception for students of the highest need, he noted. Schools may offer in person learning for highest need students in small groups of up to five students with up to two staff for in-person learning.

Free meals still available

Free meals are available to all children aged 0–18, or older if enrolled in grades K-12, through the end of Dec. 2020, because of waivers granted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. These funds run out at the end of the calendar year, so families are encouraged to complete a new school meal application, the district said.

Information about meal applications can be found at https://www.psd401.net/departments/nutrition-services