Public Meetings for Oct. 15-22

City of Gig Harbor

As a coronavirus prevention measure, the Gig Harbor Civic Center is closed to the public until further notice. This status will be updated periodically on the city website. City offices are still conducting business and may be reached by telephone or email.

All meetings listed below will be held remotely. Recordings will available on the city website. To join a meeting by telephone, dial the listed number and, when prompted, enter the access code.

Hearing Examiner, 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, by teleconference. To attend, dial (669) 224-3412 and enter access code 518-498-389,

Planning Commission, 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, by teleconference. To attend, dial (646) 749-3122 and enter access code 709-135-653.

Council Study Session, 3 p.m., Monday, Oct. 19, by teleconference. To attend, dial (571) 317-3122 and enter access code 736-402-909.

Council Study Session, 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, by teleconference. To attend, dial (646) 749-3122 and enter access code 159-791-181.

Design Review Board, 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, by teleconference. To attend, dial (646) 749-3122 and enter access code 159-791-181

Other public meetings





PenMet Parks study session, 4 p.m., and regular meeting, 6 p.m., Tuesday, October 20th, by telephone or Zoom. Dial in to 1-253-215-8782 and enter 876 8848 6044. When prompted, enter the password: 7461400684. Via Zoom: Meeting ID: 865 0257 3551 Password: PenMet1020. Sign-in for both meetings will be the same. Citizen comments can be emailed to admin@penmetparks.org by October 19th at 5:00 PM and will be read at the meeting.