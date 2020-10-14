Fire reports: Fire at garbage transfer station, smoking fan belt, car vs. tree

Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One Reports October 2-8

Total Reports: 135

Fire: 37

EMS/Rescue: 97

Other: 1

Oct. 2: Commercial Fire — Just after 1 p.m. the fire alarm sounded at the Maritime Mart. Occupants reported visible smoke in the store. Firefighters arrived, finding light gray smoke at the ceiling of the first floor and a smell of burning rubber or electrical wiring. It was reported to crews that the HVAC system had been malfunctioning the prior night. Upon investigation, firefighters found a broken and melted belt on the HVAC unit.

Oct. 2: Garbage dump fire Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One was dispatched at about 5 p.m. to a report of flames at the Purdy Transfer Station. Crews arrived to find a large 100 x 100 foot metal building with flames visible from the exterior. The structure was unoccupied at the time. The fire, which damaged the building, a garbage trailer and a small excavator, was extinguished. Crews returned after midnight to complete a fire watch and check for hot spots. The cause is under investigation by the Pierce County Fire Marshal.

Oct. 4: Car vs. tree on SR16 — A vehicle went off the roadway on State Route 16 near the Purdy exit around 5:30 p.m. The vehicle flipped and collided with a tree. Firefighters parked to protect the scene while medics evaluated the driver, who declined medical aid. Crews worked to remove the fallen tree from the roadway. Washington State Patrol was on the scene and the Department of Transportation provided traffic control.