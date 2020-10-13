Key Peninsula man killed by falling limb during windstorm that left many without power

Dale McCracken Courtesy photo

A lightning storm and high winds that blew through the Gig Harbor area last week left a Key Peninsula man dead and a wake of downed power lines, toppled trees and at least one structure fire.

Much of the Key Peninsula and parts of Gig Harbor were without power or internet service, which disrupted online learning among students of at least two schools.

A Key Peninsula man clearing his driveway of storm debris was hit and killed by a falling limb.

Dale McCracken, 30, was using a tractor to remove storm debris and clear a path on his driveway so he could drive to work when a tree limb fell and struck him in the head about 4 p.m. Tuesday

At the time, winds were gusting 35 to 45 mph.

His girlfriend went to check on him and found him lying next to the tractor and a large branch, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

The branch was estimated to be 7 feet long and 6 inches thick, and fell about 50 feet.

McCracken was pronounced dead at the scene.

On a GoFundMe page opened to raise money for funeral costs, McCracken was pronounced by friends as “truly an open book, loved by all, and always welcoming to anyone new. He was tenacious in his ventures and brought an undeniably fun and engaging energy to everything he did. Dale was the light to brighten up anyone’s day with endless entertainment, laughter and unwavering love.”

Garage fire, escape

Key Peninsula Fire & Rescue spokeswoman Anne Nesbit said her department was busy Tuesday responding to storm-related calls. Winds were still blowing in excess of 20 miles per hour Tuesday, she said.

Strong winds continued throughout the afternoon, with some gusts reaching 50 mph, according to the National Weather Service. Fire departments were warning people to stay away from downed power lines, which pose an electrocution hazard.

In Gig Harbor, an elderly couple escaped unharmed when their garage burst into flames, apparently because of an electrical problem, or possibly a lightning strike.

A couple their 70s in the Bridlewood neighborhood were awakened at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday by a deafening clap of thunder and a loud rattling of their home, according to Tina Curran, spokesperson for Gig Harbor Fire and Medic One.

Within a minute the smoke alarms were going off and the couple had to evacuate their home through a thick layer of black smoke. They made it out of their home safely, Curran said, with the helo of neighbors.

“For one of the homeowners in particular, mobility was a challenge, so they were grateful to have neighbors who helped get them sheltered,” Curran said.

Power lines a hazard

Curran said other power lines have fallen throughout the district. She said many people don’t realize how dangerous downed power lines can be.

There is up to 7,500 volts of power coursing through these downed power lines. Water is a conductor of electricity, and due to the rain, Curran said people should stay at least 300 feet away from a downed line, particularly if it is sparking.

“If you’re in the way, it can be life threatening,” Curran said. “Not recently, but we’ve responded to calls of people too close to a down line and they have died. Stay a safe distance away and leave it up to the experts.”

Much of the Key Peninsula lost power shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday, said Nesbit, spokesperson for the fire department. Fire headquarters was operating on a generator and had no internet, she said.

A spokesperson for Peninsula Power and Light said about 10,000 customers were without power at the height of the storm.

The power outage interrupted online learning programs at Vaughn Elementary and Key Peninsula Middle School, according to Peninsula School District spokesperson Aimee Gordon.

Craig Sailor and Stacia Glenn of The News Tribune contributed to this story