‘Wigged Out’ riders celebrate cancer survivors

Fifty motorcyclists, many in pink wigs, roared through downtown Gig Harbor on Saturday on as part of a “Wigged Out Ride” to raise money for a charity that donates free wigs to cancer patients. Among them was Darrell Houmes, waving, with pink bow, a retired airline pilot who lives on Fox Island and lost his wife to breast cancer three years ago. The cyclists continued to St. Francis Hospital, where Houmes returned his wife’s wig to the Franciscan Wig Salon program. The event, which was supported by Indian Motorcycles and Starbucks, raised about $3,000.