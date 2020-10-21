Mayor relents, and boatyard rails are back on track

The “brick house” at the Eddon Boat Park, built in 1926, will get a renovations as a community center. City of Gig Harbor

The Gig Harbor City Council put the marine railways at the historic Eddon Boatyard back on track last week, approving a budget amendment that could make the city-owned facility a functioning boatyard again sometime in 2021.

The amendment was introduced at the request of Mayor Kit Kuhn, who previously had raised questions about the project. It authorized city staff to begin the paperwork to acquire two railway carriages, one for each of the boatyard’s two tracks.

It was tacked onto to a motion authorizing a $350,000 remodel of a small brick house on the boatyard property, a priority of the mayor. The house, once the residence of the boatyard owner, will become a community center.

“I know there is a strong desire to get the rails forward,” Kuhn said during the Oct. 12 council meeting. “I chose to put these together because it seems like it is what council and citizens desire and they are both important.”

The item passed with a unanimous 7-0 vote.

Top headlines in your inbox Get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Previously, the council had approved $150,000 to make one of the boatyard’s two marine railway operational. But Kuhn said two weeks ago the appropriation must wait until “questions are answered” about whether it is a public benefit or an illegal “gift of public funds.”

Part of local history

The city acquired the long-disused boatyard in 2004, after voters approved a $3.5 million bond issue. It is operated by the nonprofit Gig Harbor BoatShop under a $1-a-year lease. The aim of the nonprofit, which offers classes on boatbuilding and other maritime skills, is to make the site a fully operational boatyard, specializing in the restoration of wooden boats.

Built in the 1940s and original known as the Anderson boatyard, the yard at the foot of Stinson Street was the home of the Eddon Boat company from 1950 through 1978, after which it fell into disrepair.

The marine railway, a system of rails leading from the water to the repair facilities, is used to haul larger boats out of the water. The rails have already been laid, mostly by volunteer labor, but they need wheeled carriages to carry the boats.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

This issue was hashed over in great detail during public comments, when letters were read from a number of Gig Harbor residents who wrote in support of the rail project.

Guy Hoppen, the BoatShop executive director, said in an email that the believes the council’s priority was to finish the marine railways and the mayor’s priority was to finish the remodel of the Eddon Boatyard brick house.

“They came together and agreed to fund and finish both projects simultaneously, which is a positive development,” Hoppen said.

The brick house

The council authorized the mayor to execute a public works contract with JA Morris Construction LLC in an amount of $347,182.37 for phase two of the Eddon Boat Park brickhouse remodel, and to authorize the city engineer to approve additional project expenditures up to $30,000.

The railway amendment authorized city staff “to advertise the bid documents necessary for the purchase contract for the railways carriages at Eddon Boat building. This would prepare the documents necessary for advertising and set the stage for the purchasing contract awarding by council in early 2021.”

The amendment did not name a dollar amount, but the council has previous approved spending up to $297,500 for the rail project.

In other business, the Gig Harbor City Council: