Lightning strikes spark two fires during storm

Stock photo

Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One Reports October 9-15

Total Reports: 143

Fire: 3

EMS/Rescue: 101

Other: 39

Top headlines in your inbox Get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Oct. 13: Lightning Strike — Firefighters arrived in the 8400 block of 71st St NW due to a report of a possible fire around 7:30 a.m. The caller indicated that power lines were down and there was possibly some brush on fire. Peninsula Light informed crews of a lightning strike that blew the transformer and caused the power line to break and make contact with the ground. Peninsula Light Company secured the power. Firefighters found a small area that was lightly smoking but no fire.

Oct. 13: Lightning Fire — A family woke up to a loud bang in the middle of a lightning storm and smoke detectors sounding around 7:30 a.m in the 4200 block of 32nd Ave Ct. They evacuated the structure with the assistance of the Gig Harbor police.. Gig Harbor firefighters battled a garage fire near the electrical panel and confirmed there was no extension beyond the door to the residence. It was found that a tree in the back yard sustained a lightning strike.

Oct. 14: T-Bone Collision — Firefighters and medics were dispatched to the scene of a two-car T-bone collision at 144th St. and 54th Ave. NW just before 9 p.m. Firefighters surveyed the damage and performed traffic control while medics evaluated all four patients. None of the occupants required transport to the hospital. Pierce County Sheriff’s Officers were on the scene, summoned tow trucks and performed an accident investigation.