Public Meetings for Oct. 22-19

Gig Harbor Civic Center Gateway Staff

City of Gig Harbor

As a coronavirus prevention measure, the Gig Harbor Civic Center is closed to the public until further notice. This status will be updated periodically on the city website. City offices are still conducting business and may be reached by telephone or email.

All meetings listed below will be held remotely. Recordings will available on the city website. To join a meeting by telephone, dial the listed number and, when prompted, enter the access code.

Design Review Board, 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, by teleconference. To attend, dial (646) 749-3122 and enter access code 159-791-181.

Finance and Safety Committee (special meeting) 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, by teleconference. To attend, dial (571) 317-3122 and enter access code 324-406-717.

City Council, 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, by teleconference. To attend, dial (312) 757-3121 and enter access code 879-563-693.

Arts Commission (special meeting) 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, by teleconference. To attend, dial (872) 240-3412 and enter access code 769-469-517.

Council Study Session, 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, by teleconference. To attend, dial (224) 501-3412 and enter access code 579-463-021.

Other public meetings

Peninsula School Board, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, by teleconference. Check the district website, www.psde401.net for dial-in instructions.