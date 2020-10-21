Police blotter: A boom box that walked out of a store, and a barking dog in chain link

Stock Photo Getty Images

Shoplifting a boom box

Oct. 7 — Two women were arrested in possession of $249 worth of merchandise, including a boom box, taken from a store.

Police were dispatched at 3:15 p.m. to the 4800 block of Borgen Boulevard where the theft was reported. During their conversation a second officer radioed in to say that he was stopping the two women, who were driving westbound on State Route 16 at Borgen Boulevard.

Along with the boom box, some blankets and two hoodie jackets were recovered.

The items were returned to the store. The two women were issued infractions and a citation for theft.

A chain-link doghouse

Oct. 9 – Neighbors called police to report a dog kept in a chain-link enclosure.

Police were dispatched to the 11200 block of Borgen Loop where a reporting party called to inform officers of the unsuitable conditions for the dog. The dog, a German shepherd, is never allowed inside the residence, which causes the animal to constantly bark. Because of the ongoing barking, several neighbors have become upset with the dog owner.

The complaint has been forwarded to Kitsap County Animal Control.