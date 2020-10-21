Don’t go hungry; here’s where you can get food, no questions asked.

Wearing protective masks, volunteers Neal Van Der Voorn and Heather Rogers provide free fresh locally grown vegetables to clients of the Mustard Seed Project in Key Center earlier this month. Contributing Writer

For weeks, on Friday afternoons, the Mustard Seed Project of Key Peninsula has been providing free locally-grown vegetables to any senior driving by its Key Center facility to make pick-ups.

”It has been such an honor to offer the Produce for Seniors Program at The Mustard Seed Project (TMSP) weekly on Fridays since September 11,” enthused program manager Heather Anthony.

“This effort is made possible because of the partnership between Pierce County’s Aging and Disability Resources and Pacific Coast Harvest aimed at bringing 100% organic produce from local farms to Pierce County seniors during COVID-19,” she said.

TMSP is one of many senior centers participating in distribution of these fresh and seasonal varieties of produce ranging from kale, carrots, beets, corn, kohlrabi, ground cherries, blueberries, apples, blackberries and more.

”he program is funded by the CARES Act and is expected to run through December 2020. Not only does it support our senior community (224 bags were handed out in September at TMSP alone), it also supports Pierce County farmers.

“We currently have five wonderful volunteers who rotate shifts to distribute these bags efficiently every week and the smiles exchanged between the senior community and our dedicated volunteer crew is so heartwarming,” Anthony said.

”What a joy it has been to serve others on Produce Fridays and to witness all the appreciation from our area seniors, many of whom are my friends, who greet me with shouts of cheer,” said volunteer Heather Rogers. “It is amazing how serving others, brings joy to our lives too!”

”In the past, for a number of years I participated in a Puyallup Valley sharing vegetable program and loved the fresh smell and flavors of the wide variety of produce,” explained volunteer Neal Van Der Voorn. “Due to the distance of the pickup point I had to leave that program. When the Mustard Seed Program decided to share the produce bags with Key Peninsula residents, I immediately decided to volunteer.”

”When I found out that the only qualifications are residence and age, I joined and have made very tasty meals ever since. The fragrance of the carrots and the corn is just great. And today, we received fresh apples. Even my brother who visited me several weeks ago volunteered and enjoyed distributing the bags. Thanks for all the people involved in this program.”

Said TMSP board vice president Robert McCrossin, “It is such a privilege to be able to work with The Mustard Seed Project, and through the CARES Act, local farmers in Pierce County, to be able to hand out vegetables to members of our community. People helping people, what is better than that?”

”To participate in The Mustard Seed Project’s Friday distribution, call 253-884-9814 or email programs@themustardseedproject.org to be added to the TMSP list,” advised Program Manager Heather Anthony. This TMSP program is for 60+ residents of the Key Peninsula, no income qualifications, and is by reservation.”

Or contact: The Mustard Seed Project of Key Peninsula, 9016 154th Avenue Court NW, Lakebay, WA 98349. Mailing: PO Box 182, Vaughn, WA 98394

Free food boxes

The Greater Gig Harbor Foundation is offering 500 free meal kits weekly to anyone who applies. There are no requirements except residence in the greater Gig Harbor area or Key Peninsula.

The kids contain five pounds of meat, usually cooked chicken taco meat or chicken patties; seven to 10 pounds of fresh produce, a five-pound box of dairy products, including shredded cheese, liquid egg and butter, and a gallon jug of milk.

People who would like a food kit must register at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ZQRY65N. There are no other requirements. Food may then be picked up at one of two locations:

▪ YMCA Camp Seymour, 9725 Cramer Rd. NW on Wednesdays.

▪ Greater Gig Harbor Foundation, 7191 Wagner Way on Thursdays.

The food boxes are made possible by a grant from Sysco Corporation.