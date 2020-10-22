Health officials force Peninsula schools back to remote learning, superintendent says.

Voyager elementary second-grader Lukas Rimmele is seen here in his home during a ZOOM class. Plans to call the second grade back to classrooms have been put on hold.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

Because of climbing coronavirus case rates countywide, the Peninsula School District will probably be forced to return to full remote learning on Nov. 2, Superintendent Art Jarvis told the school board on Thursday.

Jarvis said the decision was made after a difficult conversation with Dr. Anthony Chen, director of the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

Health officials have been alarmed by a spike in new cases that began Labor Day weekend and continues, with new cases reaching 100 daily.

Jarvis said he was deeply disappointed, but had no choice but follow Dr. Chen’s recommendation.

“The Health Department will not support us staying open, so we have to plan to return to full remote,” Jarvis told the board during the Oct. 22 video meeting.

The decision means that kindergarten and first-grade pupils, who have been back in classrooms for the last month, will have to return to online learning. Jarvis said they will probably remain out for at least three to four weeks, until county case rates return to a lower level.

“We are looking at a 3-to-5 week period, possibly longer,” he said.

On Thursday, the county health department reported 1,032 COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days. The 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 114.4. Average cases per day over the last 14 days is 73.7. The target rate is fewer than 25.

Jarvis has been arguing for months that the Gig Harbor and Key Peninsulas, which have have had relatively low COVID-19 rates, should be considered separately from the rest of the county, but said he had not been able to persuade Dr. Chen.

There is still a chance of a reprieve, Jarvis said. and “conversations are continuing” among the district, the health department and the state Office of Public Instruction.

The district had been planning on staging the remaining elementary grades back to in-person schooling at two-week intervals, beginning the first week of November. Those plans will have to be put on hold, Jarvis said.

The school board took the news hard.

School board angry

“I’m more than disheartened, I am maddened,” said Deborah Krishnadasan, the school board president. “I’m ticked off. Our area has done so well. To pull our kids out of school now is going to do more harm than good.”

Krishnadasan said she was especially disheartened because the district has done a good job bringing K-1 students back into the classrooms safely.

“I’ve heard people say the kids are adapting well,” she said. “But they’re not just adapting, they are thriving. They’re happy, the teachers are engaged, the parents are happy.”

In the meantime, she said, “we know that our kids are struggling remotely.”

Krishadasan read out Dr. Chen’s office telephone number: 253-798-6500, and urged parents to call him directly. Then she apologized.

“I’m sorry, I’m upset, but this is not the direction we need to be going,” she said.

One school board member, David Olson, said he thought the timing of the health department’s decision, so close to the Nov. 3 election, was “fishy.”

“It’s unfortunate that Dr. Chen didn’t cut us some slack, especially since we have had zero cases of covid since re-opening,” he said. Olson said he had several conversations with Dr. Chen about keeping schools open, but found him inflexible.

“It’s my opinion that he just doesn’t care,” Olson said. “It’s his way or the highway.”

The Peninsula School Districts serves about 9,000 students in the Gig Harbor area and on the Key Peninsula. It is one of the few school districts in Western Washington that have attempted to resume in-school education.

Latest information on school re-opening is on the Peninsula School District website, www.pds401.net