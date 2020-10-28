Public Meetings for Oct. 29- Nov. 5

Gig Harbor Civic Center

As a coronavirus prevention measure, the Gig Harbor Civic Center is closed to the public until further notice. This status will be updated periodically on the city website. City offices are still conducting business and may be reached by telephone or email.

All meetings listed below will be held remotely. Recordings will available on the city website. To join a meeting by telephone, dial the listed number and, when prompted, enter the access code.

Planning and Building Committee, 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, by teleconference. To attend, dial (571) 317-3122 and enter access code 209-306-549.

Parks Commission, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, by teleconference. To attend, dial (669) 224-3412 and enter access code 664-095-901.

Hearing Examiner, 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, by teleconference. To attend, dial (224) 501-3412 and enter access code 441-513-005.

Planning Commission, 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, by teleconference. Check the city website at cityofgigharbor.net for dial-in information.

Other public meetings

PenMet Parks Study Session and Regular Meeting, Tuesday, Nov. 3 by Zoom or teleconference. Study session tentatively starting at 4 p.m..The scheduled regular meeting will start at 6 p.m. Dial in to 1-253-215-8782 and enter 818 3658 2160. When prompted, enter the password: 5247345402. Via Zoom: Meeting ID: 818 3658 2160 Password: PenMet1103. Sign in for both meetings will be the same.

Citizen Comments can be emailed to admin@penmetparks.org by November 2nd at 5:00 p.m. and will be read at the regular meeting.