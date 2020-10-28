Gig Harbor fire reports: Hot water heater lived up to its name

Getty Images

Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One Reports October 16-22

Total Reports: 118

Fire: 2

EMS/Rescue: 82

Other: 34

Top headlines in your inbox Get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Oct 18: Appliance Fire —Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One responded to an appliance fire around 5 a.m. in the 6300 block of 151st St NW. It was reported that the water heater made some popping sounds after which there was smoke and scorch marks evident. Firefighters verified the breakers were turned off then checked the appliance and the surrounding area and found no fire. The homeowner was advised to have the heater checked.

Oct. 18: Car into wall — Dispatch reported a two-vehicle blocking accident with one car into a retaining wall at the 6500 block of Hunt St. NW around 1:30 p.m. Firefighters blocked the remaining lane and medics evaluated the patients for injuries.

Oct. 19: Car vs. tree — Firefighters and medics were called to the 5900 block of Sehmel Drive. the scene of a one-car collision around 5 a.m. Crews arrived to find the moderately damaged vehicle completely off the roadway and into a tree. The driver and passenger were still in the vehicle and the Gig Harbor Police Department was on the scene. Both occupants were assessed by medics and transported for further evaluation and treatment.

Oct. 19: Natural Gas Leak — An excavator hit a gas line around the 9500 block of Beachwood Dr NW about 2:30 p.m. Firefighters secured the area around the line break and waited for a gas company crew to arrive.