Police blotter: Donuts under the influence, and you snooze, you lose — your car

Drunken donuts

Oct. 23 – An officer saw a vehicle doing donuts in a parking lot. Police pulled over the man who said “Yeah, everybody does that, though.”

Police pulled over the vehicle at 11:00 p.m. at the 4800 block of Point Fosdick. The officer detected a powerful odor of alcohol. The driver told the officer he was not currently driving and did not know what he did wrong.

After failing a sobriety test, the driver was arrested for a DUI. It was later revealed the man had three prior DUI arrests and one prior reckless driving arrest.

Vehicle taken while owner slept

Oct. 21 – An abandoned vehicle was blocking a roadway and fire lane. A woman later called to report the vehicle stolen.

Police were dispatched at 6:27 a.m. to the 3800 block of Scott Lane were the abandoned vehicle was towed. Around an hour later, the woman called 911 to report that her vehicle had been stolen, along with various credit cards left inside. The woman told officers that while she was sleeping someone entered her home through the rear sliding door and took her keys.

The woman was told check to see if her credit cards have been used.