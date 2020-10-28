One-day record for virus in Pierce County; Gig Harbor has 258 cases, Key Peninsula 74

Confirmed new COVID-19 cases by day through Sunday, Oct. 25. Spike at far right shows a record 139 new cases on Friday, Oct. 23. Tacma-Pierce County Health Department

New confirmed COVID-19 cases continue their upward curve in Pierce County, reaching a one-day record.

Ninety-five new cases were added on Sunday, bringing the total to 9,745, with 189 deaths. The Tacoma-Pierce County Health department reported 1,162 cases in the last 14 days, for an average of 83. The 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 128.8., which is in the “high” range. The goal is fewer than 25.

Gig Harbor had 258 cases and 5 deaths; Key Peninsula 74 cases and one death.

Friday, Oct. 23, marked the single highest day of new cases recorded in the county since the start of the pandemic — 139 in a single day. The previous high for a one-day total was seen Aug. 5, when 119 new cases were reported during the second wave of infections.

As of Sunday, Oct. 25, there were 52 active cases in the North Gig Harbor/Canterwood area (census tract 072505), 48 cases in the Wollochet area (census tract 072408), 38 cases in the Artondale area (census tract 072406), 11 cases in the Forest Beach-Kopachuck area (Census Tract 072405), 13 cases in the Sunrise Beach/Maplewood area (Census Tract 072506), 11 cases in the downtown area (Census Tract 072507) and 20 cases on Fox Island.

On the Key Peninsula, there were 33 active cases in the Wauna/Purdy area (census tract 072503), 17 in the Vaughn area, (Census Tract 072601), 13 in the mid-Peninsula (Census Tract 072602) and 12 in the Lakebay area (Census Tract 072603), which includes McNeil and Anderson islands.

(Census tract numbers do not add up to the area total because some patients are presumed recovered.)