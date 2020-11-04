Public Meetings for Nov. 5-12

Gig Harbor Civic Center Gateway Staff

As a coronavirus prevention measure, the Gig Harbor Civic Center is closed to the public until further notice. This status will be updated periodically on the city website. City offices are still conducting business and may be reached by telephone or email.

All meetings listed below will be held remotely. Recordings will available on the city website. To join a meeting by telephone, dial the listed number and, when prompted, enter the access code. City council meetings are now available on Zoom streaming video.

Hearing Examiner, 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, by teleconference. To attend, dial (224) 501-3412 and enter access code 441-513-005.

Planning Commission, 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, by teleconference. To attend, dial (408) 650-3123 and enter access code 850-679-389.

Council Study Session, 3:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, by Zoom video or teleconference. To attend, dial (253) 215- 8782 and enter Webinar ID: 988 3547 9130 and passcode: 531707. To stream video online, go to Zoom.us/join and enter the Webinar i.d., or go directly using this link.

City Council, 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, by Zoom video or teleconference. To attend, dial (253) 215- 8782 and enter Webinar ID: 920 5341 1714 and passcode: 009674. To stream video online, go to Zoom.us/join and enter the Webinar i.d., or go directly using this link.

Public Works Committee, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, by teleconference. To attend, dial (312) 757-3121 and enter access code 141-688-437.

City offices will be closed Nov. 11 for the Veterans’ Day holiday. Meetings of the Design Review Board amd Civil Service Commission set for Nov. 12 and Nov. 13 have been canceled.