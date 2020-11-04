Accidents, including one involving a deer, fill firefighter’s roster

Getty Images

Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One Reports October 23-29

Total Reports: 116

Fire: 2

EMS/Rescue: 90

Other: 24

Oct. 23: Three-car collision —Three vehicles collided around noon at the intersection of Peacock Hill Ave and Canterwood Drive NW. Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One arrived to find two vehicles in the roadside ditch and one that had been moved off the road, with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department at the scene. Two patients were treated and transported to the hospital. The Pierce County Sheriff’s office is handling the investigation.

Oct. 24: Car vs. deer — Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One responded to State Route 16 just west of the toll plaza at 1:00 p.m. where it was reported that a vehicle struck a deer. The car was located on the shoulder of the highway with moderate damage. One of the two occupants was transported for further evaluation.

Oct. 24: Car in a ditch — Firefighters and medics were dispatched to a report of a vehicle on its side in a ditch at the 13000 block of Purdy Drive NW just after 4 p.m. Crews arrived to find the vehicle on its wheels in the ditch with the driver still inside the vehicle. The patient was extricated from the vehicle, assessed, then taken to the hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

Oct. 25: Fire in a home — A homeowner was attempting to extinguish a wall fire inside of a residence at the 7400 block of Ray Nash Drive around 1 .pm. when firefighters were called. Smoke was visible from near the metal chimney and fireplace as crews arrived. Firefighters cleared the residence of occupants and extinguished the fire. The Pierce County Fire Marshal was called to the scene.

Oct. 26: Car vs. pedestrian — A call came in around 1 p.m. stating that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle in the donation area behind Goodwill on Olympic Drive. The pedestrian was assessed and treated at the scene then transported for further care.