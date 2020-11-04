COVID-19 cases break 10,000 in county; Gig Harbor has 278, Key Peninsula has 79

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pierce County since March, through Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department

Confirmed COVID-19 cases continue their upward curve in Pierce County, broaching 10,000 last week.

Sixty-five new cases were added on Sunday, Nov. 1, bringing the total to 10,344 with 189 deaths. The Tacoma-Pierce County Health department reported 1,241 cases in the last 14 days for a daily average of 88. The 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 137.6., which is in the “high” range. The goal is fewer than 25.

Gig Harbor had 278 cases and 5 deaths; Key Peninsula 79 cases and one death.

As of Sunday, Nov. 1 there were 54 active cases in the North Gig Harbor/Canterwood area (census tract 072505), 58 cases in the Wollochet area (census tract 072408), 40 cases in the Artondale area (census tract 072406), 11 cases in the Forest Beach-Kopachuck area (Census Tract 072405), 15 cases in the Sunrise Beach/Maplewood area (Census Tract 072506), 11 cases in the downtown area (Census Tract 072507) and 23 cases on Fox Island.

On the Key Peninsula, there were 37 active cases in the Wauna/Purdy area (census tract 072503), 18 in the Vaughn area, (Census Tract 072601), 14 in the mid-Peninsula (Census Tract 072602) and 12 in the Lakebay area (Census Tract 072603), which includes McNeil and Anderson islands.

(Census tract numbers do not add up to the area total because some patients are presumed recovered.)