CISP plans a party, but you gotta stay home

Sammi Firman, CISP Site Coordinator for Key Peninsula Middle School, makes deliveries of food and clothing to kids on the Key Peninsula. CISP is holding an online auction to support this work.

Communities In Schools of Peninsula (CISP) is planning a party, but you can’t come. In person, that is.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Gig Harbor-based non-profit organization is hosting its first-ever Virtual Birthday Bash on Saturday, November 7th from 7-8 p.m.

The Casino Night Gala, hosted by local talent, Jim Borgen, will feature a live Zoom program, auction, and paddle raise to help support children and families impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. Offered for auction will be party boxes filled with delicious appetizers from Morso, signature cocktails from Heritage Distilling Company, casino card games, and other special goodies.

Since last March when the global pandemic closed schools across the country, CISP has been connecting students with resources such as food and clothing, reengaging them in learning, and helping them overcome the emotional trauma they are experiencing.

“The need in our community is greater now than ever, and our goal is to address non-academic and academic barriers, so all students have the best opportunity to engage in their learning and achieve in school, according to Executive Director Colleen Speer said in a release.

Communities In Schools (CIS) is the nation’s largest organization dedicated to empowering students to stay in school. CISP works directly with nine schools across the Peninsula School District, connecting students to caring adults and community resources.

To purchase tickets and receive a password to the Zoom party, visit www.peninsula.ciswa.org or call 253-884-5733.

The mission of the nonprofit organization is to provide vital resources to students to help them stay in school and achieve in life. Last year, the benefit raised over $45,000 to help kids, and the goal is to double that figure this year.

Communities In Schools of Peninsula reaches over 3700 youth in the Gig Harbor and Key Peninsula areas by providing reading and math mentoring programs, whole-school supports, and integrated student support services.

Communities In Schools of Peninsula reaches over 3700 youth in the Gig Harbor and Key Peninsula areas by providing reading and math mentoring programs, whole-school supports, and integrated student support services.

For more information, visit peninsula.ciswa.org.