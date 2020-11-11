Disagreement at the roundabout; shoplifting suspect leads police on chase

Getty Images

Hit & run following a collision

Nov. 4 – A Gig Harbor man was charged with driving without a license as well as a hit-and-run following an accident. Police were dispatched at 11:40 a.m. to the roundabout at 36th Street and Pt. Fosdick Dr. where the accident was reported.

A pickup truck did not yield and collided into the passenger side of a vehicle then fled the scene. A witness to the accident followed the vehicle and provided information of the location to police.

The vehicle was later found at the location provided by the witness. It had recently slid off the roadway where it was stuck. The suspect was found and briefly handcuffed before being released. He was told to expect a summons.

Theft turns into assault

Nov. 7 – Two men were arrested on charges of trespassing, theft, burglary, and assault at a department store in Gig Harbor.

Police were dispatched to the Kohl’s at 4929 Point Fosdick Dr. at 7:04 p.m. after being called over shoplifting.

The police waited outside the store and attempted to detain the suspects when they exited. One suspect was initially noncompliant before being handcuffed. The other suspect overpowered one officer and proceeded to push the other officer to the ground.

The suspect ran to a nearby Safeway and was pursued by the fallen officer in a vehicle. The officer exited the vehicle and gave chase down a alleyway before eventually finding the suspect, who was trying to blend in with a woman that he was falsely claiming to be his wife.

When the ruse was discovered, the suspect tried to flee again before being taken down by a taser deployed by the officer. He was taken into custody and subsequently charged with the other suspect.