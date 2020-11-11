Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Witchery on the water

By Gateway Staff

Stuart Davie Courtesy

Heads turned near the Purdy Spit on the day after Halloween, as three witches on paddleboards navigated Henderson Bay. Elena Popova of Port Orchard organized the maritime coven, in emulation of an event in Portland that annually draws more than 200 costumed paddleboarders to that city’s Williamette River on Halloween. “Judging from honking and greetings and cheers and cackles from the surprised locals, mission accomplished,” Popova said. The witches were, from left, Popova, Sarah Arnold of Gig Harbor, and Virginia Davie of Port Orchard.

