Fire reports: Carbon Monoxide alarm was the real deal

Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One Reports November 6-12

Total Reports: 85

Fire: 2

EMS/Rescue: 70

Other: 13

Nov. 7: Residential Fire — A neighbor was attempting to extinguish an exterior wall fire when Gig Harbor Fire units arrived at a home in the 9000 block of Randall Drive NW around 11:00 a.m. Damage was limited to the exterior siding.

Nov. 8: Carbon Monoxide Alarm — A CO alarm sounded at a residence at the 7800 block of 42nd Street Court NW around 10 p.m. The occupants attempted to reset the alarm but it continued to sound, so they called 911. The source of the carbon monoxide turned out to be car left running with the exhaust pointed toward the open garage. When the home was naturally ventilated, levels returned to normal.

Nov. 9: Rear-ender on SR-16 — Multiple reports came in about a two-car rear-end accident on State Route 16 near the 24th Street overpass around 3:30 p.m. Crews positioned the engine to protect the scene while medics assessed patients. One patient was transported for further evaluation and treatment. Washington State Patrol handled the accident investigation.

Nov. 10: Four-car pileup — A passing motorist reported a five-car blocking accident in the 12600 block of State Route 16 about 5:30 p.m. Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One arrived to find a four-car rear-end collision in the left lane. Firefighters parked to create a safe work zone and began evaluating patients. Two patients were transported for further treatment. Washington State Patrol was handling the accident investigation.