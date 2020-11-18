Public Meetings for Nov. 19-26

Gig Harbor Civic Center

City of Gig Harbor

As a coronavirus prevention measure, the Gig Harbor Civic Center is closed to the public until further notice. City offices are still conducting business and may be reached by telephone or email.

All meetings listed below will be held remotely. Recordings will be available on the city website. To join a meeting by telephone, dial the listed number and, when prompted, enter the access code. For agendas, visit www.cityofgigharbor.net

To stream video online, go to Zoom.us/join and enter the meeting i.d

▪ Hearing Examiner, 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, by teleconference. To attend, dial (253) 215- 8782 and enter meeting ID 971 5032 9187.

Top headlines in your inbox Get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

▪ Intergovernmental Affairs Committee, 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, by teleconference. To attend, dial (253) 215- 8782 and enter meeting ID: 972 2142 9184.

▪ City Council, 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, by Zoom video and teleconference. To attend, dial (253) 215- 8782 and enter meeting ID: 946 9293 2584, or for video, go to Zoom.us/join and enter the meeting i.d.

City offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26, and Friday, Nov. 27 for the Thanksgiving holiday. The Design Review Board meeting set for Nov. 26 has been canceled.

Other Public Meetings

▪ PenMet Parks Special Study Session 9:00 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, by telephone or Zoom video. Topics: 2021 Budget Review, Capital Improvement Plan, and Strategic Plan. Dial in to 1-253-215-8782 and enter 884 1536 8237. When prompted, enter the password: 3989545545. Via Zoom: Meeting ID: 884 1536 8237 Password: PenMet1120. No public comment will be taken.