Public Meetings for Nov. 26-Dec. 3

Gig Harbor Civic Center Gateway Staff

City of Gig Harbor

As a coronavirus prevention measure, the Gig Harbor Civic Center is closed to the public until further notice. City offices are still conducting business and may be reached by telephone or email.

All meetings listed below will be held remotely. Recordings will be available on the city website. To join a meeting by telephone, dial the listed number and, when prompted, enter the access code. For agendas, visit www.cityofgigharbor.net

To stream video online, go to Zoom.us/join and enter the meeting i.d.

▪ Parks Commission, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2 by teleconference or video. To attend, dial (253) 215-8782 and enter meeting ID 996 4234 2268.

▪ Planning Commission, 5:00 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, by teleconference or video. To attend, dial (253) 215-8782 and enter meeting ID 984 9130 8544.

City offices are closed Thanksgiving Day and Friday, Nov. 27. The Design Review Board meeting set for Nov. 26 and the Hearing Examiner session set for Dec. 3 have been canceled.

Other public meetings

▪ PenMet Parks Board, Tuesday Dec. 1, by telephone or Zoom video. Study session begins at 4 p.m., followed by the regular meeting at 6 p.m. To attend by phone, dial 253-215-8782 and enter 811 2388 9482. When prompted, enter the password: 6429513378. For video, go to Zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID: 811 2388 9482 and password: PenMet1201. Sign in for both meetings will be the same.

Citizen Comments can be emailed to admin@penmetparks.org by November 30th at 5:00 p.m. and will be read at the regular meeting.