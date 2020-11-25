Warm glow of the fireplace turned into a fire in the wall of Gig Harbor home

Stock Photo Getty Images

Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One Reports November 13-19

Total Reports: 121

Fire: 1

EMS/Rescue: 97

Other: 23

Nov. 14: Fire Alarm — A resident was awakened by a fire alarm around 8:00 a.m. and noticed a burning odor. No smoke or flames were visible. When Gig Harbor Fire units arrived in the 4000 block of Foster Street, they found no alarms sounding, no hazard visible and the building was not evacuated. An investigation revealed a possible issue with a wall heater.

Nov. 15: Fireplace fire — A fire alarm was reported at a residence at the 11300 block of 38th Ave Ct NW around 3:30 p.m. When Gig Harbor Fire units arrived, they found smoke coming out of the side and top floor windows. A neighbor was using a garden hose to spray the outside of the fireplace and chimney. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire in and around the fireplace. No extension of the fire was found in the attic or elsewhere. The house was ventilated and checked for hazardous gases.

Nov. 16: Rear-end accident — A two car rear-end accident was reported around 1 p.m. in the 5500 block of Olympic Drive. Crews arrived to find one lane blocked. One driver was treated at the scene and the other declined any medical aid. The vehicles were moved from the roadway to a nearby parking lot, where care for one of the drivers was continued. Gig Harbor Police Department investigated the accident.