Police report: If the jeans fit, what the heck, wear two pair

Stock Photo Getty Images

Pallet theft interrupted

In the early hours when the business was closed on Nov. 20, police say they observed an attempted theft in progress at the Home Depot on Borgen Blvd. Officers said they drove behind the building where they saw two suspects loading pallets into the back of the truck. When confronted, the suspects claimed they had permission from the manager. When contacted, the manager on duty said this was not the case.

The manager declined to press charges, though one suspect was arrested for prior warrants of burglary, trafficking of stolen property and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Two pairs of jeans, one stolen

On Nov. 16, police detained two suspects attempting to shoplift clothing from the Wilco store on Hunt Street. Police were called after employees said they saw two subjects concealing items in their clothing. When the suspects saw the officers arrive, police say they witnessed one suspect remove a pair of jeans, still bearing a store tag, that they had been wearing. Police detained both suspects and impounded their vehicle to conduct additional searches pending a warrant. One suspect was issued a written note of trespass and the other was booked on previous outstanding warrants, including for unlawful possession of a firearm.

Top headlines in your inbox Get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

All property was recovered and returned to the store.

— Chase Hutchinson