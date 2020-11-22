‘Third Wave’ surge continues; GH total now 420 COVID-19 cases; Key Peninsula has 111

New confirmed COVID-19 cases are now so high they’ve “pegged the needle” on the health department dashboard. The left meter shows the 14-day case rate per 100,000 people; the right one shows the 14-day rolling average as of Saturday, Nov. 21. Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department

Updated Sunday, Nov. 22

The ‘Third Wave’ surge in COVID-19 cases continued this week, with 324 new cases reported Saturday, bringing the Pierce County total to 14,270 cases and 224 deaths. The unusually high daily number was the result of a large data dump from a lab that processes mobile testing.

Gig Harbor cases grew to 455, with 6 reported deaths. Key Peninsula had 119 cases and two deaths, one in the last week.

A Gig Harbor area man in his 80s was among three deaths reported Wednesday, Nov. 18. He was not further identified.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has reported 3,006 cases cases in the last 14 days, for an average of 214 a day. The 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 333. The goal is fewer than 25.

As of Saturday, Nov. 22, there were 97 active cases in the North Gig Harbor/Canterwood area (census tract 072505), 80 cases in the Wollochet area (census tract 072408), 58 cases in the Artondale area (census tract 072406), 35 cases in the Forest Beach-Kopachuck area (Census Tract 072405), 29 cases in the Sunrise Beach/Maplewood area (Census Tract 072506), 19 cases in the downtown area (Census Tract 072507) and 34 cases on Fox Island.

On the Key Peninsula, there were 47 active cases in the Wauna/Purdy area (census tract 072503), 30 in the Vaughn area, (Census Tract 072601), 22 in the mid-Peninsula (Census Tract 072602) and 23 in the Lakebay area (Census Tract 072603), which includes McNeil and Anderson islands.

(Census tract numbers do not add up to the area total because some patients are presumed recovered.)

The Peninsula School District reported last Friday that there had been one confirmed case at Purdy Elementary School and an unspecified number at Peninsula High School. The district said there were no cases among the Kindergarten and first-graders who have returned to in-person learning. Officials were unable to give further details because of privacy issues.

Freddy’s offers rapid tests

Fred Meyer is offering rapid antibody testing at its pharmacies throughout the Northwest, expanding the company’s existing portfolio of at-home COVID-19 diagnostic tests, to help inform patients if they have previously been infected with the virus that causes COVID-19.

The antibody tests—conducted using a finger-prick blood sample—are now available at Fred Meyer and QFC pharmacies. The tests, which are supplied by Whitmire Medical, are available to Fred Meyer and QFC customers for $25 and typically provide results within 15 minutes.

Individuals who believe they may have previously been infected with COVID-19 and are not currently experiencing symptoms are eligible for the test. This is not a test for new infections.

The Gig Harbor Fred Meyer grocery and pharmacy is at 5502 Point Fosdick in the Olympic Towne Center.

COVID Affects Ferries

Passengers traveling on Washington State Ferries over the long Thanksgiving weekend could encounter long wait times because of heavy traffic and COVID restrictions, the state ferry system has warned. Ferries are limited in the number of passengers they can load to maintain social distancing.

Lengthy wait times are possible for people driving a vehicle onto a vessel over the long holiday weekend, especially in the westbound direction Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 25, through Thursday morning, Nov. 26, then eastbound Thursday afternoon through Friday, Nov. 27. On Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, there will be minor holiday schedule changes for the Edmonds/Kingston, Mukilteo/Clinton, Point Defiance/Tahlequah routes.