Theft of fencing leads to chase on Key Peninsula, nab by dog deputy

Deputies say a 27-year-old male suspect stole thousands of dollars in construction fencing and led them on a chase through the Key Peninsula early on the morning of Nov. 25.

A spokesman for the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said a deputy “responded to a report of a suspicious person seen dragging rolls of fencing out of the bushes along Wright Bliss Road near the Vaughn area.

The deputy said he found the vehicle, a truck, and attempted to pull him over only for them to speed off “heading southbound before turning west on State Route 302.” according to Sgt. Darren Moss, Jr. In the pursuit, police say the struck “swerved along the roadway and contacted the guardrail several times” and “rolls of fencing rolled out of the truck into the roadway.”

It was then that deputies say “the hood of the truck flew up and completely blocked the windshield” and the truck crashed into a ditch.

Deputies say the suspect fled the still-running truck on foot toward the shoreline of Rocky Bay, which he entered and “waded across to the other side.”

A K9 unit was called and after nearly a half hour of searching for the suspect, police say he “suddenly sprang out of the bushes” and took off before being taken down by K9 Eddie, the police dog.

The suspect was booked into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of first-degree theft, felony eluding, third-degree assault , and two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Moss said 14 of the 15 rolls of fencing, valued at about $6,000, were found and returned to the owner.

