Public Meetings for Dec. 3-10

City of Gig Harbor

As a coronavirus prevention measure, the Gig Harbor Civic Center is closed to the public until further notice. City offices are still conducting business and may be reached by telephone or email.

All meetings listed below will be held remotely. Recordings will be available on the city website. To join a meeting by telephone, dial the listed number and, when prompted, enter the access code. For agendas, visit www.cityofgigharbor.net

To stream video online, go to Zoom.us/join and enter the meeting i.d.

▪ Planning Commission, 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3 by video or teleconference. To attend, dial (253) 215-8782 and enter meeting ID 984 9130 8544.

The Hearing Examiner session scheduled for Dec. 3 has been canceled.