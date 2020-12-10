Public Meetings for Dec. 10-17

City of Gig Harbor

As a coronavirus prevention measure, the Gig Harbor Civic Center is closed to the public until further notice. City offices are still conducting business and may be reached by telephone or email.

All meetings listed below will be held remotely. Recordings will be available on the city website. To join a meeting by telephone, dial the listed number and, when prompted, enter the access code. For agendas, visit www.cityofgigharbor.net

To stream video online, go to Zoom.us/join and enter the meeting i.d.

City Council, 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14, by teleconference and video. Preceded by a study session beginning at 3 p.m. To attend, dial (253) 215-8782 and enter meeting ID 984 7377 0536 for the regular meeting, 962 7744 9018 for the study session.

▪ Council Study Session, 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, by teleconference and video, to hear results of the employee satisfaction survey. To attend, dial (253) 215-8782 and enter meeting ID 949 0342 7730.

▪ Planning Commission, 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, by teleconference and video. Check the city website, www.cityofgigharbor.net, for agenda and dial-in instructions.

Meetings of the Public Works committee set for Dec. 15 and the Hearing Examiner on Dec. 17 have been canceled.

Other public meetings

▪ PenMet Park Board special executive session, 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, closed to the public. The executive session has been called for the purpose of reviewing the performance of a public employee. The opening and closing of the meeting will be available via teleconference, but the executive session will not be streamed. To attend, dial +1 253-215-8782. and enter meeting ID 977 0111 1024 and the password: 040025

▪ PenMet Park Board, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, by telephone or Zoom video, preceded by a study session beginning at 4 p.m. To attend, dial 1-253-215-8782 and enter 833 0946 9880. When prompted, enter the password: 8739497913. Via Zoom: Meeting ID: 833 0946 9880, password: PenMet1215. The sign-in for both meetings will be the same.

Citizen comments can be emailed to admin@penmetparks.org by December 14th at 5:00 p.m. and will be read at the regular meeting.