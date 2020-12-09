Firefighters go to fuel leak, find gas tank had been drilled

Stock Photo Getty Images

Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One Reports Nov. 27 – Dec. 3

Total Reports: 102

Fire: 1

EMS/Rescue: 81

Other: 20

Dec. 1: Drilled gas tank — A flammable liquid spill was reported near the 14400 block of Purdy Drive around 10:00 a.m. Upon arrival, crews determined that the spill was from the fuel tank of a vehicle, which appeared to have holes drilled in it. Crews determined that the tank was no longer leaking, then dispersed absorbent to mop up the fuel. Appropriate agencies were notified for further investigation and clean up.

Dec. 2: Car fire on SR-16 — A vehicle fire was reported on Highway 16 near Olympic Drive around 7:00 p.m. The driver of the vehicle told firefighters that the vehicle had started overheating. When smoke began to rise from the engine, the driver pulled to the shoulder. Washington State Patrol coordinated the shutdown of the lanes affected while crews extinguished the fire.

Dec. 3: Sprinkler Alarm —Crews were dispatched to a water-flow alarm around 10:30 a.m. near the 5100 block of Borgen Blvd. A sprinkler pipe had burst and water was flowing into the building. Upon arrival, firefighters verified the water intake valves were moved to the shut position, located the activated sprinkler head, and opened the drain valves on the risers. A clamp was used to seal the broken sprinkler head and stop the leak.