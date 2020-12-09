Police blotter: A magnet-assisted exit, and an interrupted hotel stay

Stock photo Getty Images

Magnetism in action

On Nov. 30, police say they were called to the Gig Harbor Walgreens for a shoplift in progress. According to police, after arriving at the scene they witnessed a male suspect attempt to leave the store when the door alarm went off.

Police say the suspect reentered the store and was subsequently detained with a magnet device in his hand. Police believe he was using the device in an attempt to deactivate the door alarm.

Upon searching the suspect, police say they recovered several shoplifted items including a sweatshirt tucked into his paints.

Police say the suspect began to complain of shoulder pain and Gig Harbor Fire were called to the scene where they determined he had dislocated it.

The suspect was taken to the hospital after being issued a summons for the theft and a court date.

Hotel stay postponed

Police were called to a Gig Harbor hotel on Dec. 4 to arrest a man with four outstanding felony warrants.

The call was made by the suspect’s ex-girlfriend, who alleged the suspect was abusive. Police said they arrived on site and were escorted to the suspect’s room by staff. It was there that police say they found the suspect in bed without any clothes.

The suspect was given a pair of shorts to put on and his identity was confirmed. Police then said they cuffed the suspect, gathered his other clothes, and removed him to their squad vehicle. He was then transported to Kitsap County Jail where was booked on the four outstanding felony warrants.