Expecting? Here’s a free service that helps new moms — and dads, too.

I’d never heard of Care Net of Puget Sound until my friend Bob Maynard brought it to my attention. Wow! What a community asset. The last day of November, I had a delightful visit with Moriah Burns, the organization’s client services director. It’s located in a welcoming suite of rooms at 2727 Hollycroft Street, Suite 130, Gig Harbor.

Care Net of Puget Sound is a family pregnancy resource center that has seven different locations in the Puget Sound region, primarily in Pierce and King counties, explained Burns.

”All of our centers offer the same free services to clients, including, but not limited to pregnancy tests, non-diagnostic ultrasounds, childbirth education classes, and parenting classes for men and women,” she said. “We also offer numerous supplies for pregnant moms, babies and children up to age 4 from the boutiques in all of our centers. These items are ‘purchased’ with Care Net Cash, that is earned from taking classes at Care Net.

”Care Net functions on a volunteer staff base and only has two paid staff in each center. We are fully funded by private donors, churches and community organizations as we do not accept any federal government or tax dollars. Our boutiques are stocked the same way, from donations provided by private donors within our communities.

”There is no need base requirement for our clients. The only thing required is a desire to learn or an interest in what we offer. We serve a variety of clientele from young single parents to married and well-established parents. We are here to offer support to anyone who would like it. Care Net has male mentors to meet with fathers as part of our parenting program, as we believe that fatherhood is a vital job and kids need their dads too. We love to help parents become more confident and better equipped to take on the challenge of parenting.”

Client Samantha Townley noted, “Care Net is an amazing program, wish I had learned about it before my kids were born, but definitely happy I know about them now. There is so much information to get for free, if you have the time. It doesn’t take much to sit down for 30 minutes to an hour, to benefit yourself with knowledge and your children with things they need. Everyone is always so friendly, and happy to see us when we come thru the door. Honestly, this last year would have been a lot rougher if I didn’t have this program in my life.”

It was a delight to meet Samantha and her charming highly ambulatory curious twins Ryder and Rylynn.

Client Ana Smith, “got involved with Care Net when I was pregnant! I was referred by the social worker at my gynecologist office at St Joseph hospital when I found out I was having twins! Unfortunately, my husband was struggling making enough money and with me being disabled, the social worker explained about the system Care Net has to help first-time parents like us and that we will be able to get Care Net cash and in exchange for joining the classes we would be able to buy diapers and items for our babies. That was very interesting and convenient.

”I started taking the amazing parenting classes and I started collecting clothes, diapers, shoes, toys, books, blankets, wipes — It was amazing! We collected enough Care Net cash and were able to buy brand new cribs and carseats! And we were learning a lot of tips about everything we would be experiencing when the babies arrive. The babies, Caleb and Sophia, arrived and Care Net continued educating us and offering classes for every milestone baby’s reach. The tips we learned helped us to understand when their development was normal and when we have to be concerned and look for professional support.”

They are a delightful family with dynamite kids!

Moriah Burns added, “If you would like more information about volunteering, donating to Care Net or have any questions please feel free to call our admin office at 253-383-6033 or go to our website atcarenetps.org/partner. We are always looking for ways to get the word out about what we offer at Care Net, so please spread the word!”

