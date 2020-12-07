COVID-19 cases rise to 621 in Gig Harbor, 153 on the Key Peninsula; 16 cases in schools.

Updated Sunday, Dec. 6

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Gig Harbor area rose to 621 last week, with 156 more on the Key Peninsula.

Countywide, the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reported 1,467 new cases and no new deaths in the week, bringing the Pierce County total to 17,701 cases and 247 deaths as of Sunday, Dec. 6

Since the pandemic began in March, the Gig Harbor area has had 7 deaths and the Key Peninsula two.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has reported 3,117 cases in the last 14 days, for an average of 222 a day. The 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 346. The goal is fewer than 25.

Neighborhood numbers

As of Sunday, Dec. 6, there were 131 active cases in the North Gig Harbor/Canterwood area (census tract 072505), 93 cases in the Wollochet area (census tract 072408), 77 cases in the Artondale area (census tract 072406), 46 cases in the Forest Beach-Kopachuck area (Census Tract 072405), 41 cases in the Sunrise Beach/Maplewood area (Census Tract 072506), 23 cases in the downtown area (Census Tract 072507) and 44 cases on Fox Island.

On the Key Peninsula, there were 51 active cases in the Wauna/Purdy area (census tract 072503), 41 in the Vaughn area, (Census Tract 072601), 31 in the mid-Peninsula (Census Tract 072602) and 41 in the Lakebay area (Census Tract 072603), which includes McNeil and Anderson islands.

(Census tract numbers do not add up to the area total because some patients are presumed recovered.)

School numbers

As of Monday, Dec. 7 The Peninsula School District reported 16 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the schools, 14 of them originating outside the school system.

The district’s “COVID-19 Dashboard” listed five cases at Peninsula High School, two cases at Purdy Elementary and one each at Gig Harbor High School, Kopachuck Middle School, Goodman Middle School and Harbor Heights, Voyager, Discovery and Artondale elementary schools. There was also a single case at the Educational Service Center. Of the total number of cases, four — at PHS and Goodman — originated on campus.

Thirty-two people were in quarantine because of close contacts to persons who tested positive. Fourteen were at Goodman Middle School, seven at Purdy Elementary, five at the Educational Service Center and two at Artondale Elementary.

For privacy reasons, the district was unable to say whether they were students or staff.

The Covid Dashboard is online at .psd401.net/schoolreopening/covid-19-dashboard