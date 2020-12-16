Fire calls: An illegal bonfire and a fatal accident occupy firefighters

Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One Reports December 4-10

Total Reports: 117

Fire: 0

EMS/Rescue: 93

Other: 24

Dec. 5: Car vs. Pedestrian — A report was received of a motor vehicle/pedestrian accident around 4:00 p.m. on Harborview Drive. When responders arrived, they found a vehicle and driver at the scene, as well as a pedestrian down on the shoulder of the road. Medics provided first aid and transported one patient to a nearby hospital. The scene was turned over to the Gig Harbor Police Department.

Dec. 7: Three-car accident — Responders were dispatched to a report of a collision around 7:30 p.m. near Goodnough Drive. Crews arrived to find a three-vehicle collision, including one vehicle in the bushes. Patient care was provided, including the transport of one patient to a nearby hospital. The scene was transferred to Washington State Patrol.

Dec. 7: Unauthorized Bonfire — Firefighters were dispatched to a burn complaint around 10:00 p.m. in the 1100 block of 14th Avenue. Upon arrival, responders were met by the homeowner and given permission to investigate. On the property, they found a very large bonfire that was burning natural vegetation. Responders educated the homeowner on burning regulations. The homeowner agreed to extinguish the fire.

Dec. 10: Fatal pedestrian accident — Around 3:00 a.m. a report was received of a vehicle/pedestrian accident on State Route 16 near the Burnham exit. Responders arrived to find a CPR in progress. Washington State Department of Transportation arrived on scene to provide traffic control and closed the highway to provide a safe work area. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Units remained on scene to await the arrival of the medical examiner. The investigation was handled by Washington State Patrol.