High-schoolers collect blankets to ‘Share the Warmth’

Iris Varney and Emily Fraser, both freshman at Peninsula High School, wave at passing drivers from one of the “Share the Warmth” drive-through blanket collection sites. Contributing Writer

Scores of children in the Gig Harbor area will sleep warmer this winter, thanks to high school students who teamed up to collect blankets and socks for needy kids.

The “Share the Warmth” drive was organized by students from the Interact Clubs from Gig Harbor, Peninsula, and Henderson Bay High Schools. With the help of local businesses and Communities in Schools Peninsula, the drive-through event collected more than 100 blankets and dozens of pairs of socks.

Donning Santa hats and covid masks, the high school students worked two drive-through locations at Dolly Mama Boutique in Gig Harbor, and the Key Peninsula Fire Station at Key Center. Local restaurants, including Fondi’s Pizzeria and The Gourmet Burger Shop, sponsored donation boxes in their establishments.

Maria Rivera- Alvarez, a freshman at Peninsula High School, coordinated the blanket drive for the Interact Club.

“When people dropped off donations while I was volunteering at the drop-off locations, I felt so proud and satisfied with all the work that was being done and how heartwarming it was to see everyone give back to their community,” she said.

The Interact Club is an offshoot of Rotary Club International, which focuses on promoting community service and leadership for young adults.