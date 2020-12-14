Port Orchard diner has liquor license suspended over COVID-19 violations

The diner That One Place in Port Orchard has had their liquor license suspended by the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board (LCB) over “repeated COVID-19 public health and safety violations” the agency said Monday.

In a release, the LCB said they “provided the licensee a 24-hour period to avoid the suspension by complying with state law” but “the owner would not agree to follow the law.”

The loss of a liquor license means the diner will no longer be able to serve alcohol legally for the next 180 days.

Julie Graham, who handles communications for the LCB, said in an interview with The Gateway that the diner operated in violation of restrictions on indoor dining and had lax mask usage.

“The most important thing for us at this time is enforcing the no-indoor-seating rule,” Graham said.

The owners of That One Place declined to comment to The Gateway on the suspension or the violations.

But in an interview Dec. 3 with KCPQ Fox 13, owner Craig Kenady said, “We’re going to make a stand and if we’re going to have to close our doors anyways, why not go out swinging?”

In a video posted to Facebook on Dec. 2, Kenady said that “we learned a long time ago that Port Orchard is a village and they just need somebody to step up and give direction.”

On Dec. 3, the business posted to Facebook saying “besides our great takeout, curbside and inside out dining we’re going to offer a choice of inside out or inside inside.”

Graham said the LCB had received four complaints about That One Place, followed by six site visits.

“They have consistently stated that they will not comply,” Graham said.

If they chose to go on serving food, she said, further enforcement would fall to the state Department of Labor and Industry, which has responsibility for workplace health and safety.

While the suspension is for 180 days, Graham said that could be extended.

“There have been cases where at the end of the 180 days we have sought a permanent suspension,” Graham said.

Graham said there are “appeal processes at every stage” if a business wishes to present exculpatory evidence challenging the suspension.

