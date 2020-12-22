Takeaways from the City Hall survey

Takeways from the Gig Harbor employee survey

▪ 46% of city employees are “very” or “somewhat” dissatisfied with their jobs.

▪ 32% of city employees expect to leave within 2 to 5 years or are actively looking for new employment.

▪ 56% of employees “disagree strongly” that the city is moving in a positive direction overall.

▪ 43% of employees said their work was not respected by administration.

▪ 68% of employees found top leadership ineffective. but 83% said their immediate supervisors were good leaders.

▪ 72% of employees said leadership did not treat employees with respect and dignity.

▪ 72% of employees said leadership did not recognize or reward excellent performance, 68% said leadership did not seek out or use their expertise, and 70% said leadership did not care what was on their minds.

▪ 72% of employees said leadership did a poor job of listening to differing voices and dissenting opinions.

▪ Only 16% agreed with the statement “there is a good sense of morale among people you work with.”

▪ Only 13% agreed that employee loyalty is valued and rewarded, and only 12% agreed that “people get ahead based on merit.”

▪ Only 10% said they feel free to voice their opinions openly at work.