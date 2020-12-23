Public Meetings Dec. 24-31

Gig Harbor Civic Center Gateway Staff

City of Gig Harbor

As a coronavirus prevention measure, the Gig Harbor Civic Center is closed to the public until further notice. City offices are still conducting business and may be reached by telephone or email. The main city hall telephone number is 253-851-8136

There are no public meetings scheduled through the end of December.

The Gig Harbor City Council meeting scheduled for Dec. 28 has been canceled.

City offices will be closed Friday, Jan. 1 for the New Years Day holiday.