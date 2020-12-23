Two crashes and a car fire occupy Gig Harbor firefighters

Firefighters respond to the scene of an incident. Getty Images

Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One Reports for December 11 - 17

Total Reports: 124

Fire: 1

EMS/Rescue: 103

Other: 20

Dec. 12: Carbon Monoxide Alarm — A report of a carbon monoxide alarm was received around 7:30 a.m. in the 4100 block of 76th Ave Ct NW. Firefighters found the occupants of the home standing outside. Responders entered the home with two gas monitors and no carbon monoxide was detected. A defective CO alarm was identified and disabled.

Dec. 14: Motor Vehicle Collision — A collision was reported around 8:00 p.m. near Stinson Avenue and Pioneer Way. When crews arrived, they found a two-car, rear-end collision, with both cars on their wheels. Crews evaluated all occupants for injury and no transport was needed.

Dec. 15: Passenger Vehicle Fire — Crews were dispatched to a vehicle fire near the 6200 block of 157th St NW around 9:00 p.m. Crews arrived to a fully involved car fire. The fire was extinguished and a thermal imaging camera was used to confirm no further fire threat. The scene was turned over to Pierce County Sheriff Department for further investigation.

Dec. 16: Motor Vehicle Collision — Two vehicles were involved in a collision around 9:00 p.m. near Highway 16 and Olympic Drive. All of the occupants were offered evaluation for injuries and no transport was needed. Gig Harbor Police Department handled the investigation.