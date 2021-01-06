Public Meetings for Jan. 7-14

City of Gig Harbor

As a coronavirus prevention measure, the Gig Harbor Civic Center is closed to the public until further notice. City offices are still conducting business and may be reached by telephone or email.

All meetings listed below will be held remotely. Recordings will be available on the city website. To join a meeting by telephone, dial the listed number and, when prompted, enter the access code. For agendas, visit www.cityofgigharbor.net

To stream video online, go to Zoom.us/join and enter the meeting i.d.Council Study Session, 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, by teleconference and video. To attend, dial (253) 215-8782 and enter meeting ID 960 9044 4575.

▪ City Council, 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11, by teleconference and video. To attend, dial (253) 215-8782 and enter meeting ID 985 6432 0175.

▪ Public Works Committee, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12 by teleconference and video. To attend, dial (253) 215-8782 and enter meeting ID 948 7107 7932.

▪ Arts Commission, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, by teleconference and video. To attend, dial (253) 215-8782 and enter meeting ID: 925 8645 7607.

▪ Council Study Session, 3:00 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, by teleconference and video. To attend, dial (253) 215-8782 and enter meeting ID 918 9161 2878.

The Hearing Examiner meeting scheduled for Jan. 7 and the Design Review Board meeting set for Jan. 14 have been canceled.

City offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 18, for the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.