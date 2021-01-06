Accidents, appliance fires and odd odors occupy Gig Harbor firefighters

Stock Photo Getty Images

Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One Reports December 25-31

Total Reports: 91

Fire: 1

EMS/Rescue: 76

Other: 14

Dec. 26: Car vs. pole — Crews were dispatched to a car-versus-pole accident around 4:30 p.m. near 101st Street NW and 78th Avenue NW. Upon arrival, crews found the occupants out of the vehicle and appeared uninjured. They also observed that the power pole appeared to be sheared in half and notified Peninsula Light Company. Medics assessed the occupants and transport was not needed. The investigation was handled by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Dec. 26: Residential Fire — A report of a residential fire in the 2100 block of Sullivan Drive NW was received around 9:30 p.m. The homeowner was attempting to extinguish the fire using a fire extinguisher. Arriving crews found the fire out and no extension. The probably cause of the fire was a malfunctioning appliance.

Dec. 29: Odor Investigation — Residents of a home in the 4100 block of 60th Street Ct NW reported an odor of electrical burning around 5:30 p.m. Crews found the occupants outside of the home. The homeowners stated that they noticed the smell of electrical burning and turned off the furnace. The odor disappeared when the furnace was turned off. Firefighters searched the house with a thermal imaging camera and gas monitor and found no hazard. They recommended that the furnace be turned off until inspected by a professional.

Dec. 30: Head-on collision — Around 5:00 p.m., firefighters received a report of a head-on collision in the 5900 block of Sehmel Drive. When crews arrived, both lanes of traffic were blocked by the two-vehicle accident. Medics provided patient care to one of the vehicle occupants. Transport of the patient was not needed and the scene was turn over to Gig Harbor Police Department for investigation.