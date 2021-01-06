Police give up car chase due to safety concerns; and a counterfeit $100 is refused

Stock Photo Getty Images

Drug suspect eluded police

On Dec. 30, police were dispatched to the McDonald’s restaurant at 5050 Borgen Blvd over a suspected narcotics violation. Upon their arrival, police say a female suspect began to leave and nearly hit two police vehicles. Police continued to pursue from a distance but fell back over safety concerns in continuing the chase too closely.

In the course of the chase, the suspect doubled back and police lost the vehicle. Police say they referred charges to prosecutors for attempted vehicular assault and felony eluding.

A counterfeit Benjamin

On Dec. 29, police were called to the Walgreens’ pharmacy at 4840 Borgen Blvd over suspected counterfeit currency. Police questioned a female suspect who claimed she did not know the money was counterfeit and had received it when selling shoes to someone she didn’t know.

Police say the suspect provided a false name due to a prior misdemeanor. The woman subsequently provided the correct name but didn’t provide any additional information. Police say they took the counterfeit bills, four $50 bills and a $100 bill, into evidence and referred the case to prosecutors.

— Chase Hutchinson