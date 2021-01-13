Public Meetings for Jan 14-21

Gig Harbor Civic Center

▪ Council Study Session, 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, by teleconference or video. To attend, dial (253) 215-8782 and enter meeting ID 918 9161 2878.

▪ Board and Commission Candidate Review Committee, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19. by teleconference or video. To attend, dial (253) 215-8782 and enter meeting ID 948 3523 7077.

▪ Hearing Examiner, 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, by teleconference or video. To attend, dial (253) 215- 8782 and enter meeting ID 985 6972 4142.

▪ Planning Commission, 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, by teleconference or video. To attend, dial (253) 215- 8782 and enter meeting ID: 997 1424 3510

Other Public Meetings

▪ Peninsula School Board Study Session 6:00 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, by teleconference or video. To attend, visit the district web site: https://www.psd401.net/about-us/school-board, or the district YouTube channel.

▪ PenMet Parks Board, 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, study session and regular meeting by teleconference or Zoom video. Regular meeting begins at 6 p.m. To attend, dial 1-253-215-8782 and enter 867 6758 6538. When prompted, enter the password: 5143506289. Via Zoom: Meeting ID: 861 9574 0057 Password: PenMet0119. Sign in for both meetings will be the same. Citizen Comments can be emailed to admin@penmetparks.org by January 18th at 5:00 PM and will be read at the Regular Meeting.