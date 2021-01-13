Unruly patient draws police attention; shoplifter makes a U-turn with full cart

Stock Photo Getty Images

Assault on a nurse

Police were called to St. Anthony’s Hospital at 11567 Canterwood Blvd. in Gig Harbor on January 10 over an alleged assault. Police said a nurse was struck in the arm by a patient who had previously been verbally hostile towards nurses. The nurse said she had been attending to the patient when he stuck her with a closed fist in the arm. The patient had previously told nurses that he was going to “punch them in the face” and called them vulgar names. The nurse said she was uninjured. Police say they referred charges for assault in the third degree to the prosecuting attorney’s office.

Shoplifting attempt

On January 7, police were called to the Walgreens pharmacy at 4840 Borgen Blvd in Gig Harbor, where they were told that a man and woman were in the store concealing items and were associated with a white SUV that didn’t have plates. Police say they saw the female suspect exit the store with a shopping card of merchandise before turning back when she saw the officers. Both suspects were subsequently identified and removed from the store.

The woman told police that she had a fake gun in her waistband. Police say they removed a BB gun replica of a Glock 40 mm. The suspects were placed in handcuffs. Police say the woman admitted her intent to shoplift and that she had removed the plates from her vehicle intentionally. The total value of the items stolen was $507.66. Both suspects were issued a criminal citation for theft in the third degree and a trespass admonishment form before being released.

— Chase Hutchinson